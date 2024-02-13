These North Jersey Towns Got The Most Snow

According to the National Weather Service, the storm left 15 inches in the northern-most part of the state, canceling schools across the region.

Here are the towns who got the most snow in the Tuesday, Feb. 13 storm, according to the NWS:

BERGEN

River Vale: 9.8 inches

Franklin Lakes: 9.1

Waldwick: 9.0

Bergenfield: 8.1

Mahwah: 8.0

Fair Lawn: 7.0

Lyndhurst: 6.5

HUDSON

Harrison: 5.5

East Newark: 5.0

SW Hoboken: 4.8

MORRIS

Green Pond/Randolph: 11.5

Denville: 10.2

Kinnelon: 10

Budd Lake/Lake Hopatcong: 9.2

Butler/Califon: 9

Mount Arlington: 8.5

Montville/Mountain Lakes/Rockaway: 8

Chatham: 7.8

Whippany: 7.5

Parsippany/Pequannock: 7

PASSAIC

Clifton/West Milford: 9.5

Totowa: 8.5

SUSSEX

Sussex: 15

Montague: 14.8

Hampton: 13

Sparta: 12.5

Vernon: 12.1

Ogdensburg: 11.7

Newton: 11

Hamburg: 10.7

Hardyston: 9.9

Byram: 9

UNION

New Providence: 7.9

Mountainside: 7.5

Cranford: 6.0

Rahway: 5.0

Elizabeth: 4.6

