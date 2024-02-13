These North Jersey Towns Got The Most Snow

According to the National Weather Service, the storm left 15 inches in the northern-most part of the state, canceling schools across the region.
Here are the towns who got the most snow in the Tuesday, Feb. 13 storm, according to the NWS:
BERGEN
- River Vale: 9.8 inches
- Franklin Lakes: 9.1
- Waldwick: 9.0
- Bergenfield: 8.1
- Mahwah: 8.0
- Fair Lawn: 7.0
- Lyndhurst: 6.5
HUDSON
- Harrison: 5.5
- East Newark: 5.0
- SW Hoboken: 4.8
MORRIS
- Green Pond/Randolph: 11.5
- Denville: 10.2
- Kinnelon: 10
- Budd Lake/Lake Hopatcong: 9.2
- Butler/Califon: 9
- Mount Arlington: 8.5
- Montville/Mountain Lakes/Rockaway: 8
- Chatham: 7.8
- Whippany: 7.5
- Parsippany/Pequannock: 7
PASSAIC
- Clifton/West Milford: 9.5
- Totowa: 8.5
SUSSEX
- Sussex: 15
- Montague: 14.8
- Hampton: 13
- Sparta: 12.5
- Vernon: 12.1
- Ogdensburg: 11.7
- Newton: 11
- Hamburg: 10.7
- Hardyston: 9.9
- Byram: 9
UNION
- New Providence: 7.9
- Mountainside: 7.5
- Cranford: 6.0
- Rahway: 5.0
- Elizabeth: 4.6
