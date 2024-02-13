Mostly Cloudy 39°

These North Jersey Towns Got The Most Snow

New Jersey residents are digging out of this week's snow storm — the worst of the season so far.

Here's who got the most snow in North Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me

According to the National Weather Service, the storm left 15 inches in the northern-most part of the state, canceling schools across the region.

Here are the towns who got the most snow in the Tuesday, Feb. 13 storm, according to the NWS:

BERGEN

  • River Vale: 9.8 inches
  • Franklin Lakes: 9.1
  • Waldwick: 9.0
  • Bergenfield: 8.1
  • Mahwah: 8.0
  • Fair Lawn: 7.0
  • Lyndhurst: 6.5

HUDSON

  • Harrison: 5.5
  • East Newark: 5.0
  • SW Hoboken: 4.8

MORRIS

  • Green Pond/Randolph: 11.5
  • Denville: 10.2
  • Kinnelon: 10
  • Budd Lake/Lake Hopatcong: 9.2
  • Butler/Califon: 9
  • Mount Arlington: 8.5
  • Montville/Mountain Lakes/Rockaway: 8
  • Chatham: 7.8
  • Whippany: 7.5
  • Parsippany/Pequannock: 7

PASSAIC

  • Clifton/West Milford: 9.5
  • Totowa: 8.5

SUSSEX

  • Sussex: 15
  • Montague: 14.8
  • Hampton: 13
  • Sparta: 12.5
  • Vernon: 12.1
  • Ogdensburg: 11.7
  • Newton: 11
  • Hamburg: 10.7
  • Hardyston: 9.9
  • Byram: 9

UNION

  • New Providence: 7.9
  • Mountainside: 7.5
  • Cranford: 6.0
  • Rahway: 5.0
  • Elizabeth: 4.6

