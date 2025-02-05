Stop Of BMW With Stolen Plates Unravels Crime Spree In Rochelle Park: Cops

Dashaun Smith, 32, of Philadelphia, and Latisha Rice, 39, of Reading, were arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at approximately 8 p.m., following a stop initiated by Rochelle Park Officer Chris Kiszka on West Passaic Street, RPPD Capt. James DePreta said.

The vehicle, a BMW with Pennsylvania plates, was stopped after officers found that the license plates belonged to a Chevrolet reported stolen in Philadelphia, DePreta said.

During the investigation, officers found that Smith was in possession of prescription legend drugs without a valid prescription, along with multiple bank cards belonging to an alleged victim. Rice was also found with illegally obtained prescription drugs and two additional credit cards in the same victim's name, according to DePreta.

Inside the vehicle, officers found two pairs of luxury shoes—Louboutin and Balenciaga—which were recently purchased using a stolen card, authorities said.

Both suspects were wanted in other jurisdictions outside New Jersey, police said. They were charged with drug offenses, credit card theft, and receiving stolen property.

Smith was transported to the Bergen County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to New York and Delaware. Rice was released on a summons due to non-extraditable warrants, police said.

The investigation and arrests were carried out by Officer Kiszka with assistance from Sgt. Brian Gallina, Patrolman Jorge Orihuela, and Patrolman Michael Lamas, the Rochelle Park Police Department said.

