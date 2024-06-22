Stifling Heat Prompts Desperate Pleas From Forecasters Across NJ, PA

A heat advisory and excessive heat warning have been issued across both states Saturday, June 22.

Heat index values could exceed 100° this weekend, the National Weather Service said, noting actual temps will spike up to 95 degrees on Saturday, and 98 degrees on Sunday, June 23.

A heat advisory has been issued through 6 a.m. Sunday, and an excessive heat warning goes into effect Sunday across the Jersey Shore, much of Central Jersey, some of North Jersey, and greater Philadelphia (see map below).

The NWS is urging residents to limit time spent outdoors, "and if you are outside, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

"Be prepared to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. And remember: NEVER LEAVE KIDS OR PETS IN A LOCKED CAR!"

