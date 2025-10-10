Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

State Of Emergency Declared In NJ As Coastal Storm Brings Flooding, Damaging Winds

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way has declared a State of Emergency effective Saturday. Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ahead of a powerful coastal storm forecast to bring flash flooding, heavy rain, and damaging winds to the state through Monday, Oct. 13.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
According to the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office, significant impacts are increasingly likely Sunday and Monday, including moderate to major coastal flooding, strong winds, rough surf, and dune erosion.

Coastal areas of New Jersey could see widespread roadway flooding and beach erosion during high tides from Sunday through Monday. Forecasters say damage to structures along the coast is possible, and evacuations may be needed in the hardest-hit areas.

Strong to damaging winds are expected across the region, with gusts near 60 mph possible along the coast and 30-50 mph inland, the weather service said. Power outages and tree damage are possible from Sunday through Monday.

Offshore, gale- and storm-force winds could create 15- to 20-foot seas from Saturday night through Monday night. “Very dangerous conditions are possible,” forecasters warned.

Widespread rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected, with locally higher totals of 3 to 5 inches, especially along and southeast of the I-95 corridor. Coastal areas could see compounded flooding from the combination of heavy rain and high tides.

The Weather Prediction Center noted that flooding may be limited to poor drainage and urban areas inland but could worsen significantly along the coast due to high surf and storm surge.

Officials urge residents to prepare for possible power outages, avoid driving through flooded roads, and monitor updates from local authorities throughout the weekend.

