Ex-Giants Manning, O'Hara Make Comic's Day At NJ Burger Icon

Chris Distefano left White Manna with more than a burger: He's got a photo with former New York Giants Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara -- and quite a story to tell.
"I look like a make-a-wish," he joked on an Instagram photo of the three outside of the River Street burger icon.
Distefano went on to rehash the meet-up on hisYouTube channel where he hosts the "Chrissy Chaos" podcast.
The comic said that Manning was professional and "kind of a G."
"He was launching burgers off my chest and I haven't changed my jersey yet."
Watch the full episode below (warning: contains explicit language).
