South Hackensack Family Took A Chance On Netflix Casting, Now Toddler's In ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Amanda Williams, 35, of South Hackensack figured she and her partner, Erick Golomb, would take their kids to an open casting call for "Happy Gilmore 2" just for fun. It was August 2024, and the event was being held at a hotel in Morristown.

The family of four was among thousands who showed up. When they arrived, the line was already wrapped around the building.

But the massive Sandler fans weren’t about to turn around.

Before they even made it through the door, the event was shut down. Casting agents handed them a card and said they could still apply online.

So Amanda did just that — filling out a questionnaire and submitting three photos of her 2-year-old son Bruce for a part that called for boys ages 2 to 6.

“Three weeks later, I got a text from a New York City area code saying, ‘Congratulations, your son has been chosen for the part,’” Williams said. “We were like, ‘This has to be a scam — there’s no way.’”

After doing some digging, Williams realized it was legit. Bruce was in.

His first scene was filmed at Alpine Country Club. All he had to do was run across a golf course and jump into a pond. But it wasn’t just another day at the park — Julie Bowen and Adam Sandler were there, too.

“There were 200 extras, the stands were packed,” Williams said. “They put [Bruce and the other boys] in the outfit, blow-dried their hair, and went back down to shoot.”

Bruce nailed it.

A week later, he was back — this time at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster for a commercial scene that also made the film. Then came another shoot at Newark Airport, where he spent the day with Julie Bowen.

“She was unbelievable with the kids,” Williams said.

Bruce, now 3.5, didn’t have an agent — just a great headshot and a little bit of magic.

“All I did was submit three pictures, the questionnaire, and they picked him,” Williams said. “He had something that grabbed them.”

His great-grandmother calls him “Mr. Personality.” At just 2.5 years old, Bruce followed all the directions, stood still until the camera rolled, and never once ran the wrong way, his mom said.

“There was a backup if he messed up,” Williams said. “But he had something in him that he was able to handle the pressure.”

“We were pacing back and forth — you don’t know,” she said. “He could’ve totally messed up.”

Instead, Bruce made the cut — and now he’s a movie star.

“We felt like celebrities,” Williams said. “For getting into the film for 10 seconds, we were ecstatic. It was the coolest experience.”

And the whole family watched it as soon as it came out on Netflix.

Look for Bruce in the Adam Sandler movie "Happy Gilmore 2," out Friday, July 25 on Netflix.

