NBC identified the boat as Cuauhtémoc, a Mexican Navy ship. The boat hit the bridge at approximately 8:30 p.m., leaving three people seriously injured and a dozen with minor injuries, the outlet said citing police.

Video of the crash was shared to X by Benny Johnson who called the crash a "modern metaphor," a nod to President Trump's immigration crackdown.

Throngs of people watched helplessly in shock as the bridge took down the masts one by one.

The ship was reportedly carrying 200 people and tug boats were called to the scene to help with the rescue.

Naturally, the internet was interneting.

"Out of the way, capitalist bridge! We're the future sailing into a progressive --- AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!" one X user commented.

"Wrong country for that flag! Found out the hard way!" another said.

And then came the puns: "Fajita Around Find Out."

