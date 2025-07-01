Sex Slave Sting: Women Held In NJ Homes, Forced Into Brothels, AG Says

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced the charges on Tuesday, July 1, following a months-long investigation that began in May 2024. At least 15 victims were located during raids at five properties, investigators said.

According to the criminal complaints, Vilma Deleon Bracamonte, also known as “Janet,” 55, of Hamilton, and Maria Soledad Xec Chan, 42, of Trenton, were the alleged ringleaders. They face charges including:

First-degree racketeering

Multiple counts of first-degree human trafficking

Promoting prostitution (20 counts)

Money laundering

Leading an organized crime enterprise

Promoting organized street crime

Six other defendants were charged for their alleged roles:

Santiago Miranda-Gomez, 30, Trenton

Francisco Macariosut, 50, Trenton

Abel Aguilera-Ronquillo, 27, Trenton

Julio C. Delgado-Belmeo, 27, Trenton

Flavio R. Navarrete-Reyes, 45, Camden

Wilmer E. Pinargote-Chimbiligua, 29, Camden

All eight are accused of helping operate and manage brothels across five locations, Platkin said. Those include Ashmore Avenue, Elmer Street, Roebling Avenue, and Genesee Street in Trenton, and Leonard Street in Camden.

According to the charges, women were allegedly recruited under false promises of legitimate work, such as cleaning homes or working in restaurants, then told they had to perform sex acts to earn their release. One victim said she was told her family would be harmed if she refused.

Search warrants were executed on June 25. Officers said they found commercial sex supplies at each location. Fifteen women were located, 14 of whom confirmed they had engaged in sex acts with multiple men daily.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorneys General Kathleen Dillon and Karen Bornstein of the Division of Criminal Justice, under Bureau Chief Laura Magnone.

