Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For 10 NJ Counties, NWS Warns

The counties under watch include:

Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, and Salem.

The Storm Prediction Center says conditions are right for frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and wind gusts strong enough to cause property damage and power outages.

Meanwhile, residents in northeast New Jersey—including Passaic, Bergen, Essex, Union, and Hudson counties—are under a Hazardous Weather Outlook, the NWS said.

“There is a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening,” officials said. “Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail are possible. An isolated tornado is possible.”

Temperatures Rising As Juneteenth Brings 90s And Severe Storm Threat

Today’s high will reach the low 80s, but it gets hotter fast.

Wednesday night: Storms likely before 11 p.m. with lows near 71°.

Juneteenth (Thursday): Sunshine early, then severe storms possible by late afternoon. High near 93° with heat index values approaching 97°.

Thursday night: Storms may continue until 2 a.m., with gradual clearing and a low near 67°.

Friday through Tuesday: Temperatures range from upper 80s to near 99° by Tuesday. Nights will remain warm and muggy, with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

“The confidence in an extended period of high heat and humidity is increasing,” the NWS warned, adding that the heat wave may peak Monday and Tuesday, with little relief overnight.

