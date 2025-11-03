Selfie With 'The Guy From Young Sheldon' Sparks Backlash For Teen Canvassing For Mamdani

An 18-year-old NYC socialite is facing a wave of online mockery after posing with actor Wallace Shawn while canvassing for mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Why the mockery? Ell Devi identified Shawn only as “the actor who plays Dr. Sturgis” from CBS’s Young Sheldon. But the die-hards know he's oh so much more.

Fans of Shawn — who’s starred in more than 50 films — quickly descended on her comments to point out she’d ignored his most legendary role: Vizzini, the scheming Sicilian from the 1987 classic The Princess Bride.

X users had a field day.

“Don’t you mean Blair Waldorf’s stepfather??” one user quipped, referring to Shawn’s Gossip Girl role.

“I can’t believe Wallace Shawn was murdered by a Sicilian with iocane powder only to get disrespected like this,” another wrote, referencing his Princess Bride death scene.

Others offered unsolicited media literacy lessons.

“He was in far better roles... Princess Bride being one of them,” one commenter scolded. “You need to widen your art and culture a bit.”

Devi defended herself, saying: "...i am only 18 and have only seen him in young sheldon i’m sorry!!!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.