Security Guard Robs Victim In Hackensack, Found With Brass Knuckles: Police

A security guard from Hackensack has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning, Nov. 25, police said.

Hudhaifa Johnson, 25, of Hackensack, implied he had a weapon before robbing a 24-year-old man from Monroe Township near Fair and Lodi Streets around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2024, according to Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista. Johnson demanded the victim's jewelry and belongings before fleeing the scene on a moped.

Later that evening, Patrol Officers Roselys Salas and Angelo Vicale located Johnson on Essex Street around 8 p.m. and took him into custody. Police said Johnson was found in possession of proceeds from the robbery as well as brass knuckles.

Johnson faces several charges, including first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of weapons by certain persons. He was processed and transported to the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Hackensack Police encourage anyone with information about this or other crimes to contact CrimeStoppers at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789. Anonymous tips may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.

