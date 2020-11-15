Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack
COVID-19: Bergen County School Closes After Student, Faculty Member Test Positive

Cecilia Levine
Maywood Avenue School
Maywood Avenue School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another Bergen County school has gone remote after a pair of cases were reported.

An eighth grade student and administrative assistant at the Maywood Avenue school both tested positive Maywood Schools Superintendent said in a Nov. 13 letter to the community.

Both individuals contracted the virus out of school, Jordan said.

The Maywood Avenue school will switch to a full remote model beginning Monday, Nov. 16, with in-person learning set to resume Nov. 30.

These cases are unrelated and therefore, out of an abundance of caution, the Bergen County Board of Health recommended that Maywood Avenue School close for in-person learning for the next 14 days," Jordan said.

"The limited number of people who were deemed by the Health Department as falling into the category of having to specifically quarantine because of close contact will be contacted separately."

