Salesman From Little Ferry Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

Rhuellah Riley, 24, “sexually assaulted the child in Little Ferry, NJ between the years 2020 and 2023,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Little Ferry police alerted Musella’s Special Victims Unit to the allegations on July 17, the prosecutor said.

A joint investigation led to Riley’s arrest last Thursday, Sept. 7, on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual assault child endangerment, he said.

Riley has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then.

