Rita’s is offering $1 Small Italian Ices to app users who make any purchase of $1 or more, the chain announced.

To get the deal, just open the Rita’s app, claim the one-time-use reward, and redeem it on June 15 at participating locations.

The offer is available at select locations, so be sure to check your nearest shop before heading out.

