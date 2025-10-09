Red Wave? GOP Voter Surge Marks NJ's Political Shift Amid Fiery Sherrill-Ciattarelli Debate

Since November 2021, Republicans have gained more than 160,000 new voters, while Democrats and independents have both lost ground, according to voter registration records from the New Jersey Division of Elections.

As of October 2025, New Jersey has 2.52 million Democrats, 1.67 million Republicans, and 2.34 million unaffiliated voters, totaling 6.6 million registered voters statewide. That’s a 10.9% jump in GOP enrollment over four years, outpacing population growth, while Democrats dropped by about 51,000 and independents by roughly 70,000.

Democrats still hold nearly a million-voter lead, but the trend mirrors national shifts showing a steady Republican climb in once reliably blue states. In the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris defeated President Donald Trump by six points, the smallest margin of victory for a Democrat since 1992.

The numbers set the backdrop for a heated gubernatorial debate Wednesday, Oct. 8, between Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, and Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The two are running to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, who is term-limited.

Sherrill accused Ciattarelli of profiting from the opioid industry, saying he “he made millions working with some of the worst opioid offenders... while tens of thousands of New Jerseyans died."

Ciattarelli ran a publishing company that was paid millions of dollars in grants from the pharmaceutical industry to produce continuing education materials for universities, including a piece that appeared to downplay the danger of opioids for patients using them for pain management, NJ Advance Media reported..

"First of all, shame on you," Ciattarelli responded to Sherrill.

"Second of all, shame on you, sir," Sherrill fired back.

Ciattarelli blamed the fentanyl crisis on former President Joe Biden's border policies, before a taking shots at Sherill's record.

"I walked at my college graduation," Ciattarelli said. "I've never broken the law."

Sherrill was barred from walking at her Naval Academy graduation because she refused to name people involved in a cheating scandal that roiled the school. She was later fined $400 for failing to disclose her husband's stock trades in 2021.

"That’s the same old misinformation," Sherrill said. "I don’t trade individual stocks and have gone above and beyond ethics rules, to the dollar. What he never learned, despite his graduation walk, is accountability and integrity. That disqualifies him."

When asked about President Trump's policies, Ciattarelli said he supports his stance on border security. Ciattarelli said he would give his presidency an 'A.'

Sherrill said he would give his presidency an 'F', blaming Trump for the rising costs New Jerseyians face.

""No matter who it is that's in the White House, my job is to stand up for the 9.3 million residents of this state, and I will," Ciattarelli said. "I will fiercely advocate for them at all times. In times of need, it's best to have a relationship with whoever occupies the White House."

“He’s made clear it’s his job to support the president of the United States," Sherrill said. "I think as governor, it’s important to support the people of New Jersey.”

The debate had moments of civility with Sherrill thanking Ciattarelli’s son for his military service, and Ciattarelli acknowledged Sherrill’s service in the navy. They agreed that learning loss in schools remains a major issue, though both had different ways of combating it, and neither supports ending New Jersey’s full-service gas rule.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.