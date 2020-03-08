More Luxury Apartments, Retail Space Coming To Downtown Hackensack

Construction is underway in Hackensack for a highly-anticipated 14-story residential and retail building.

The Brick on Main Street, developed by Enburg Group, is just one part of the ongoing revitalization of the downtown area.

The Brick features 379 luxury apartments with garage parking and an estimated 8,000 square feet in retail space, located between 150 and 170 Main St.

Most recently, progress has been made on the structure’s 14th floor.

“The 14th-floor structure is almost complete and interior rough framing is ongoing throughout,” Contract and Document Controller Emily Schmitt said in an email.

Other amenities include a gym and yoga studio, concierge service and the “Oasis” — a courtyard terrace with a luxury lap pool, an adjoining sundeck, an open-air cinema and an alfresco dining space.

Plans for a second high rise are already in the works.

“We are currently undergoing the design phase for the second high rise,” said Schmitt.

“Our phase two project will be a totally different project compared to the rest of the development.”

Some areas of The Brick will be accessible by the year’s end, however, Enburg Group is anticipating a project completion date of Spring 2021.

