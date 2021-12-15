Luxury Apartments Opening In Redeveloped NJ City (PHOTOS)

A high-end apartment is opening in New Jersey this week.

The Brick of Hackensack is a 15-story building luxury apartment that is the first residential high-rise in the downtown area, according to the planning committee.

The building features 378 luxury upscale apartments, in additional to approximately 8,000 square feet of retail space along Main Street in Hackensack.

The Manhattan-style living includes all the big city amenities, like a pool, yoga and fitness center, and community room.

There is even the Amazon package storage center so you won't have to worry about "porch pirates."

The building also features a "Sky Lounge" located at the south east corner of the 15th floor with a gorgeous view of the New York City Skyline.

The building will officially open at 150 Main Street in Hackensack, following a ribbon cutting on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.