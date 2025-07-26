Propane Tank Launches Block During 3-Alarm Fire In Maywood, 5 Firefighters Hospitalized

At around 2:24 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, the Maywood Fire Department was dispatched to 37 Terrace Ave. for reports of a house fire and explosion, the department said.

Arriving crews confirmed a working fire and struck a second and third alarm as flames tore through the property. After investigating, officials discovered the reported explosion came from a propane tank that had been launched more than a block from the home.

The fire was placed under control in just under an hour, officials said.

With temperatures soaring, five firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat-related issues. All five are expected to be okay, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.