Miko Page, 33, of Guttenberg, and her sister-in-law, Amal Page, 49, of Clifton, have opened Kukki Vegan at 7 East Pleasant Ave. in Maywood.

The vegan cookie and dessert shop specializes in small-batch treats made without dairy or harsh chemicals — something Miko said she was desperate to find during the pandemic.

"During the pandemic, we were eating a bunch of junk, and I can’t do dairy," said Miko, a pro golfer-turned fitness model who played for Wagner College. "I was trying to find something dairy-free but still tasty."

Their first creation was a smoothie bowl with coconut, blueberries, strawberries, and dairy-free chocolate. Family and friends quickly fell in love with the recipes.

Things took off.

The duo launched a website, shipped across the U.S., and set up booths at pop-ups and local festivals. Customers kept asking for a physical storefront — and after a long search, they found a perfect home in Maywood.

"We fell in love with the town," Miko said. "It’s its own little community."

At Kukki Vegan, they rotate six flavors weekly, keeping staples like chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and featuring creative sides like Reese’s banana pudding and pineapple coconut tres leches.

Miko said the mission blends perfectly with her fitness and health goals — passions she continues to share on social media. And Miko knows firsthand, what you eat reflects your fitness.

But, she said, everyone deserves a little treat.

"Cookies are still cookies — but I wanted something we could enjoy without all the junk," she said.

Before opening Kukki Vegan, Amal worked in finance, handling stock plans for major corporations.

"I was living to work," Amal said.

Two years ago, she took a leap of faith to go all-in on the bakery.

Kukki Vegan quickly found a home in Maywood’s small business community. Amal and Miko said they brought boxes of cookies to neighboring businesses when they opened — and regularly deliver treats to first responders and nursing homes.

"Small business is very important to us," Amal said. "We love the feeling of community. We feel like we were meant to be here."

During Daily Voice's interview, a customer named Mike stopped in. When asked what he liked about the shop, his answer was simple:

"They're just good cookies," he said.

Amal and Miko laughed — and decided it might just become their new slogan.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.