Popular Hackensack Bartender Rob Santaella Dies After Final Chilling Facebook Post

Santaella, 44, shared one final Facebook post the day before he died:

"It takes a lot of strength to pull yourself out of a dark place mentally."

A cause of death was not made public.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Santaella's loved ones, including his daughter, Adrianna, had raised more than $3,200 as of press time.

"Everyone that knew Rob loved him for his kind soul and larger than life personality," reads the campaign, launched by Rosie Vega. "No matter the battles Rob suffered with his health, he always fought to continue to live. Unfortunately, God has called him home."

Santaella was well-known in the area having worked at several local bars including The New Straphanger, Pilsener Haus & Biergarten, Blackjack Mulligans, and more.

He was remembered as a "sweetheart" with a "kind soul."

Another campaign was launched last year for Santaella during an extended stay in the hospital.

Tributes poured in on Facebook.

Services have not been finalized.

