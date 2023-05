The popular eatery will open on Monday, May 15 at 306 Main St.

Mob Pizzeria & Burger owned by brothers Kevin and Waldy Salinas, who run the flagship store in Wood-Ridge.

The restaurant will offer juicy burgers, fresh pizza, sandwiches, wings, a variety of mac 'n' cheese, over-the-top shakes, and more.

Mob Pizzeria & Burger, 306 Main St., Hackensack.

