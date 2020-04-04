Woman Hit By Train In Hackensack

A woman was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after she was struck by a passenger train Saturday afternoon in Hackensack, authorities said.

The woman was clipped by Passaic Valley Line Train #2111 near the Passaic Avenue crossing around 12:45 p.m., NJ Transit’s Kate Thompson said.

The train left Hoboken at 12:36 p.m. and was due to arrive in Spring Valley at 1:23 p.m., Thompson said.

None of the few people aboard was injured, she said.

Service was suspended in both directions and then restored less than an hour later, Thompson said.

Hackensack and NJ Transit police responded along with Hackensack EMS and firefighters.

