WANTED: 'Armed, Dangerous' Fugitive Sought For Attempted Murder Of HUMC Patient Care Worker

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Authorities turned to the public for help finding a traveling nurse wanted for severely burning a 54-year-old patient care technician and hitting her in the head with a plumber's wrench at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Nicholas Pagano, 21, of 968 Kings Highway, Apt X16, West Deptford "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said early Monday evening, Feb. 7.

Musella released a driver's license photo of Pagano, along with a photo of his 1988 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle has black roof racks and the New Jersey license plate: S57 NJH.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Pagano and/or his vehicle is asked to contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

Pagano, who began working at the hospital last November, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

As Daily Voice reported, the patient care technician's assailant burned her upper body and lower face with what might have been a culinary torch before smashing her in the head with the wrench- during an argument in a staff lounge around 5:15 a.m.

He then fled in the Jeep, authorities said, adding that there were no witnesses in the break room and no known motive.

The victim suffered third-degree burns on her upper body and hands, as well as a head wound that required stitches, Musella said.

She was transferred to a burn center, where she was reported in critical but stable condition, after being treated in the HUMC emergency room.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” Hackensack University Medical Center said in a statement.

Contracted traveling nurses go to medical centers to assist during staffing shortages, according to the hospital. The vendor that supplies them is responsible for conducting background checks, drug screening and license review, HUMC said.

Prosecutor's detectives were being assisted by Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

