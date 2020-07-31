Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
VIDEO: Rochelle Park Police Brothers Take 80 Years Experience Into Retirement

Jerry DeMarco
Chief Flannelly (foreground), Capt. Flannelly
Chief Flannelly (foreground), Capt. Flannelly Photo Credit: ROCHELLE PARK PD

CLAPOUT: One thing the coronavirus can’t prevent is the clap-out for retiring police veterans like the one held Friday for Rochelle Park Chief Robert Flannelly and his brother, Capt. William Flannelly.

Fellow department members, other emergency responders, current and retired chiefs from other towns and borough well wishers wore masks and social distanced during a rousing sendoff outside headquarters for the brothers, who have a combined 80 years of police experience between them.

Incoming Police Chief Dean Pinto had plaques made and Blue Line watches customized for the occasion.

The local Knights of Columbus even did a "support law enforcement" drive-by salute.

Robert “Bobby” Flannelly served Rochelle Park for 39 years after two in Little Ferry. William "Billy" Flannelly served Rochelle Park for 36 years after 3 in Hackensack.

Flannelly brothers' retirement "clapout" at Rochelle Park Police HQ.

Frank Valenzuela

Rochelle Park's finest send off their retiring brothers with respect, admiration.

ROCHELLE PARK PD

The Flannelly brothers take their final bows.

ROCHELLE PARK PD

