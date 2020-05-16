UPDATE: Smoky Fire Destroys Retail Shops, Severely Damages Hackensack Riverkeeper's Office

PHOTOS: Flames blew through the roof of a dual retail building Saturday afternoon on Main Street in Hackensack.

Columns of smoke that could be seen for miles as city firefighters battled the blaze, which they said apparently began in the retail businesses -- presumably-closed because of the coronavirus pandemic – sometime after 5:30 p.m.

The three-alarm fire also severely damaged the Hackensack Riverkeeper’s offices next door.

Rob Munson took the photo above and the one immediately below.

At the scene on Saturday. Rob Munson

The site was evacuated before the roof collapsed.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Records show the building was listed for sale this past January.

Joining Hackensack firefighters were their colleagues from Ridgefield Park and River Edge, among others.

The Hackensack Riverkeeper's offices were severely damaged. Bill Sheehan

At the scene. Contributed

The building was evacuated before the roof collapsed. Hackensack FD

