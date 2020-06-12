UPDATE: Protesters Scrap Plan To Close Route 80 In Hackensack, Head Toward Route 46

A protest march that began Friday morning in Hackensack was aimed at closing Route 80 but was redirected toward Route 46 instead.

Nearly two dozen New Jersey State Police vehicles were mobilized on or near Route 80 to prevent any potential injuries on the multi-lane interstate highway.

As a result, the 60 or so protesters changed course.

They began marching on Union Street "were strongly advised against" heading to Route 80, a ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice. "NJSP is ready if they try."

Law enforcement officers from other area agencies either responded as backup or remained on standby.

It worked.

******

