Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fire Destroys Abandoned Paterson Eastside Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Protesters Scrap Plan To Close Route 80 In Hackensack, Head Toward Route 46

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Signs were circulated.
Signs were circulated. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A protest march that began Friday morning in Hackensack was aimed at closing Route 80 but was redirected toward Route 46 instead.

Nearly two dozen New Jersey State Police vehicles were mobilized on or near Route 80 to prevent any potential injuries on the multi-lane interstate highway.

As a result, the 60 or so protesters changed course.

They began marching on Union Street "were strongly advised against" heading to Route 80, a ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice. "NJSP is ready if they try."

Law enforcement officers from other area agencies either responded as backup or remained on standby.

It worked.CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS******

ANYONE with photos and/or information on the march: Please text Jerry DeMarco: (201) 943-2794.... Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or private message: Jerry DeMarco (Facebook).

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.