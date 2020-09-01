UPDATE: FedEx Driver Robbed, Police Nab Teaneck Suspect, 31, Who Waded Into Creek Near Route 80

A massive manhunt ended Tuesday afternoon when police captured a 31-year-old Teaneck man who they said robbed a FedEx delivery driver in Hackensack and fled by jumping into a creek.

Newon Orlando Byfield took a package by force near the 7-Eleven on Polifly Road around 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

He ran several blocks before entering the creek near Route 80, with police close behind.

Bergen County Sheriff's K9 units were summoned to assist after the pursuers lost sight of the , 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound suspect.

Police captured Byfield near the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands on the other side of the highway and brought him to headquarters an hour or so after the robbery.

"Everybody was covered in mud," one responder said. "But they got 'im."

Moonachie, South Hackensack and NJ Transit police were among many other responders.

