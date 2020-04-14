UPDATE: Driver, 50, Killed When Commuter Train Hits SUV At Border Of River Edge, Hackensack

UPDATE: A driver was killed Tuesday afternoon when a commuter train struck his SUV in River Edge near the Hackensack border.

The 50-year-old driver initially was unresponsive, with a weak pulse, after a Pascack Valley Line train struck the Toyota Sequoia just east of New Bridge Landing around 4:40 p.m., responders at the scene said.

A dispatcher announced about 20 minutes later that ambulances were cancelled because of a pronouncement at the scene.

The Pascack Valley Line Train 9618 left Spring Valley at 4:02 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 5:04 p.m., NJ Transit's Nancy Snyder said.

There were no injuries to the 10 or so customers and crew aboard the train, she said.

Pascack Valley Line Rail service was temporarily suspended at New Bridge Landing.

Substitute buses were accommodating customers between Anderson Street and the Emerson train station.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

Police and firefighters from River Edge Oradell, New Milford and Hackensack all responded.

