Rochelle Park Vehicle Burglary Victim Beaten, Zapped With Stun Gun, Police Nab 3

A Rochelle Park car burglary victim was beaten and zapped with a stun gun when he followed one of three teen thieves, authorities said.

Officers Brian Gallina and Jim Zenock arrested all three in connection with several vehicle burglaries early Sunday, they said.

A victim in one of the break-ins followed a 16-year-old boy while calling police.

The teen “violently attacked the victim, striking him several times and shocking him with a stun gun,” Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta said.

Paramus and Maywood police helped their Rochelle Park colleagues catch the assailant, another 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old Josiah Coleman of Hackensack, he said.

The trio broke into several unlocked vehicles overnight Sunday and on Thursday night, as well, DePreta said.

Coleman was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest and was released pending a court hearing.

The juvenile responsible for the assault was issued a delinquency complaint charging him with robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property and weapons possession of a weapon and sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro.

Additional juvenile delinquency complaints are pending further investigation, DePreta said.

The 30-something assault victim was treated at the scene by EMS, the sergeant said.

DePreta once again asked citizens to remember to lock their vehicles no matter where they park.

He also asked residents to check home surveillance systems for possible video of the burglaries.

Rochelle Park PD: (201) 843-1515 .

