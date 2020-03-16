Contact Us
Police: Hackensack 7-Eleven Customer Pulls Gun On Clerk For Carding Him

Jerry DeMarco
Tyreek D. Davis
Tyreek D. Davis Photo Credit: INSET: MUGSHOT courtesy HACKENSACK PD

A customer pulled a handgun on a Hackensack 7-Eleven clerk who told him that state law requires him to see an ID before he can sell a tobacco product, authorities said.

Tyreek D. Davis, 28, “became agitated and argued with the clerk” at the Essex Street store, before rushing out to his 2010 Chevrolet Impala and pulling out a Hi-Point Firearms CF380 semi-automatic handgun, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Davis then banged on the store window, racked the gun’s slide and waved it a few times, threatening to kill the clerk and telling him to “come outside,” DeWitt said.

The clerk stayed put and Davis eventually drove off, the captain said

Sgt. Franklin Bay found the car parked several blocks away on Myer Street and had it impounded.

Detectives who obtained a search warrant found the gun – legally owned in Ohio – in the car, DeWitt said.

Davis, who the captain said was visiting his mother, was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

