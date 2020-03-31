Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Maywood Detectives Nab 15 In $40,000 Mailbox Checks Theft

Jerry DeMarco
(left to right) Warter DeJesus Lugo-Reinoso, Ramon E. Ramos, Raynasia N. Scott, Oliber Arias-Pimentel
(left to right) Warter DeJesus Lugo-Reinoso, Ramon E. Ramos, Raynasia N. Scott, Oliber Arias-Pimentel Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy MAYWOOD PD

Maywood police snared a whopping 15 people in the mailbox theft of what turned into more than $40,000 worth of checks.

Police responding to a citizen’s call at 3:23 a.m. last Aug. 19 found a mailbox pried open, and its contents removed, at the intersection of West Pleasant and Wyoming avenues, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said Tuesday.

“Over the course of the next several weeks, more than a dozen victims reported fraudulent activity involving checks that were placed in the mailbox during the days leading up to the theft,” Phayre said.

“Many of the checks were altered and deposited into various bank accounts,” the sergeant said.

The total amount of funds deposited exceeded $40,000, he added.

Detectives painstakingly assembled a case with help from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and police in Wyckoff, South Hackensack, Little Falls and Clifton, Phayre said.

They charged all 15 defendants with various offenses, including theft, receiving stolen property and forgery, and released pending court hearings, the sergeant said.

Phayre identified them as:

  • Oliber Arias-Pimentel, 19, Paterson;
  • Ramon E. Ramos, 31, Brooklyn;
  • Cameron A. Tulloch, 22, Paterson;
  • Raynasia N. Scott, 21, Paterson;
  • Astrid M. Flores, 24, Paterson;
  • Warter DeJesus Lugo-Reinoso, 22, Paterson;
  • Andre W. Foster, 25, Paterson;
  • Luis H. Rodriguez, 21, Paterson;
  • Edwing E. Guzman, 27, the Bronx;
  • Norka A. Ruiz, 32, New York;
  • Christopher M. Pimentel, 20, Paterson;
  • Victor M. Grullon, 24, Paterson;
  • Rafael U. Reyes-Zapata, 21, Paterson;
  • Yerald S. Sanchez-Almonte, 23, Paterson;
  • Luisa V. Gomez-Valdez, 31, Glendale, Arizona.

