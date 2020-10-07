Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Mailman Charged With Stealing, Cashing Checks From Hackensack, Maywood, Leonia Residents

Jerry DeMarco
Special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General charged Juan Torres with mail theft and bank fraud.
A postal carrier from Hackensack stole and cashed checks sent to customers on his route in town, in Leonia and in Maywood, said federal authorities who arrested him Wednesday.

Juan Torres, 27, deposited the money into a bank account he controlled, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Torres was scheduled for a first appearance via videoconference Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor in Newark.

Special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General have charged him with mail theft and bank fraud.

Carpenito credited the agents and postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the investigation leading to Wednesday’s arrest.

He also thanked special agents of IRS – Criminal Investigation and the Office of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for their assistance.

U.S. Attorney Elaine K. Lou of Carpenito’s Special Prosecutions Division in Newark is handling the investigation.

ALSO SEE: Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a postal carrier from Kearny who they said dumped 1,875 pieces of mail -- including general election ballots and campaign flyers – instead of delivering them.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/rutherford/news/busted-feds-charge-nj-postal-carrier-with-dumping-election-ballots/795615/

