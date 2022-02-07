HUMC Nurse Fighting For Life Following Attack

A nurse was fighting for her life after being attacked at Hackensack University Medical Center, said authorities who were searching for her assailant.

Her male attacker apparently used some type of torch to burn the victim's upper body and lower face before striking her in the head with a plumber’s wrench during an argument shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, a first responder with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

She was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with severe burns.

Meanwhile, a manhunt was underway for the assailant, initially suspected to be a travel nurse.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating along with Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release a statement.

