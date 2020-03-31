Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack Daily Voice
Hackensack Police Seek PPE For Ambulance Corps

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: Hackensack VAC

The Hackensack Police Department, on behalf of the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps, is seeking donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"They are in critical need of PPE for the men and women working tirelessly to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the department said.

Anyone willing to donate equipment -- such as masks, gloves, and eye protection -- is asked to email John Knapp at jknapp@hackensackvac.org .

