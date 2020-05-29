Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack
Hackensack Pedestrian Struck, Gets Ticket

Jerry DeMarco
South River Street near East Moonachie Road in Hackensack
South River Street near East Moonachie Road in Hackensack Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Hackensack pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck by a Jeep while crossing in the middle of the block, authorities said.

Michael Columbo, 56, received a summons for improper crossing after he was struck by the 2015 Grand Cherokee outside the ShopRite shopping plaza on South River Street just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

Columbo was wearing dark clothing when he tried to cross the four-lane road about 100 feet south of the East Moonachie Road intersection, Foley said.

Another driver avoided a collision, after which the southbound Jeep – driven by a 24-year-old Hawthorne man -- struck him, she said.

Columbo was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with head trauma, the captain said.

An investigation by the Hackensack Traffic Bureau was continuing.

