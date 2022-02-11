Hackensack Pedestrian, 59, Struck By Car Was Outside Crosswalk: Police

A 59-year-old woman was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was struck by a car leaving her in critical condition in Hackensack on Tuesday, Nov. 1, police said.

The woman was near 39 Hudson St. around 6:15 p.m. when she was hit by a 2012 Lexus driven by a 63-year-old man, who stayed at the scene, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

The woman was transported to HUMC in critical but stable condition.

