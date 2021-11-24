Hackensack PD: Detective Nabs PA Man With Stolen Loaded Gun During Stop

A Hackensack detective nabbed a Pennsylvania man with a loaded gun and more during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Narcotics Bureau Detective Kley Peralta pulled over the 2012 Honda for a moving violation in the area of Kennedy Street near Jackson Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

The passenger, Jonathan Rodriguez-Velez, 39, of Allentown, PA moved around “excessively,” then bent forward to shove something under his seat, Antista said.

It was a .357 Magnum “Desert Eagle” reported stolen out of Bristol PA, the captain said, adding that it had five hollow points among the bullets in the magazine. Also under the passenger seat was $2,700 in suspected criminal proceeds, he said.

Rodriguez-Velez was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with various weapons and ammo counts.

