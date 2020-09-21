Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Hackensack Man, 60, Charged With Raping Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Luis Gonzalez
Luis Gonzalez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An unemployed Hackensack man was charged with raping a pre-teen.

Luis Gonzalez, 60, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit and Hackensack police arrested Gonzalez, of Holt Street, on Friday after city police “received information that [he] engaged in sexual penetration with a juvenile under the age of 13 in Hackensack.”

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

Court records show that Gonzalez is an Ecuadoran national. His status couldn't be determined, however. ICE hadn't filed any detaining paperwork with the jail as of noontime Monday.

