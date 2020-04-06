Eight Busted In SWAT-Assisted Maywood Drug Raid

Maywood police arrested eight people and seized various amounts of heroin, cocaine and pot during a SWAT-assisted raid on a local home.

The police K-9 unit also participated in Wednesday morning’s raid on Spring Valley Road, which also turned up a BB gun, drug packaging materials and several hundred dollars in proceeds, they said.

The main defendants, Gerard Bezak, 31, and Jaquwane Gray, 43, were both charged with maintaining a drug production facility, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Bezak also was charged with possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic syringes, while Gray also was charged with possession of marijuana, prescription drugs and paraphernalia, as well as money laundering, the sergeant said.

“During the past several months, the Maywood Police Department received numerous complaints from concerned citizens regarding narcotics activity occurring near the residence which is located within close proximity to Memorial Park and Memorial School,” Phayre said.

“In response to these complaints, Detectives and Officers of the Maywood Police Department conducted an investigation which led to a search warrant,” he said.

Also charged were Michael Grieco, 28, of Rochelle Park, for possession of drug paraphernalia, and five other Maywood residents, Phayre said:

Jonathan Faison, 33, for possession of cocaine, THC edibles, paraphernalia and the weapon, as well as failing to surrender drugs to a law enforcement officer;

Curtis Lugo, 29, for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and hypodermic syringes;

Malarie Maziot, 30, for possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute it;

Demetra Menico, 28, for possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and syringes;

Erin Berlingeri, 29, of Maywood, for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and syringes.

Bezak, Gray, and Faison were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await detention hearings.

The rest were released pending court actions.

Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the Rochelle Park Police Department for their assistance.

