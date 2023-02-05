Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Double-Decker Train Downs Wires In Rochelle Park

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A re-routed double-decker train downed wires closing an intersection in Rochelle Park for several hours, authorities said.
A re-routed double-decker train downed wires closing an intersection in Rochelle Park for several hours, authorities said. Photo Credit: Lt. James DePreta

A re-routed double-decker train downed wires closing an intersection in Rochelle Park for several hours, authorities said.

Several poles and the traffic light on Rochelle Avenue were damaged in the accident around 5:40 p.m., Rochelle Park Police Lt. James DePreta said.

Police urged drivers to avoid Rochelle Avenue between Central Avenue and Essex Street.

PSEG, Verizon, County Light repair, and several surrounding police agencies were dispatched. The intersection will be closed as repairs are being made, DePreta said.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.