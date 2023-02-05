Double-Decker Train Downs Wires In Rochelle Park

A re-routed double-decker train downed wires closing an intersection in Rochelle Park for several hours, authorities said.

Several poles and the traffic light on Rochelle Avenue were damaged in the accident around 5:40 p.m., Rochelle Park Police Lt. James DePreta said.

Police urged drivers to avoid Rochelle Avenue between Central Avenue and Essex Street.

PSEG, Verizon, County Light repair, and several surrounding police agencies were dispatched. The intersection will be closed as repairs are being made, DePreta said.

