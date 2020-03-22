DON'T BE FOOLED: Feds Bust Website Selling Bogus Coronavirus "Vaccine" Kits

A federal judge ordered a company to stop selling bogus coronavirus vaccine kits online at the request of the Justice Department.

Operators of the website “coronavirusmedicalkit.com” were ripping off customers by capitalizing on the "confusion and widespread fear surrounding COVID-19," Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division said Sunday.

Information published on the Austin, TX-based website claimed to offer consumers access to World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine kits in exchange for a shipping charge of $4.95, which consumers would pay by entering their credit card information, Hunt said.

"In fact, there are currently no legitimate COVID-19 vaccines and the WHO is not distributing any such vaccine," the prosecutor said.

In response to the department’s request, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin issued a temporary restraining order requiring that the registrar of the fraudulent website immediately take action to block public access to it.

It was the first action taken by the U.S. government against a widespread coronavirus scam.

“At a time when we face such unprecedented challenges with the COVID-19 crisis, Americans are understandably desperate to find solutions to keep their families safe and healthy,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs of the FBI's San Antonio office.

“Fraudsters who seek to profit from their fear and uncertainty, by selling bogus vaccines or cures, not only steal limited resources from our communities," Combs said. "They pose an even greater danger by spreading misinformation and creating confusion."

Federal authorities noted that scammers often employ addresses that differ only slightly from those belonging to the entities they are impersonating. For example, they might use “cdc.com” or “cdc.org” instead of “cdc.gov.”

They also will use “CDC” or “government” in their company or websites names, as well as reputable-looking seals or logos.

The FBI was continuing its investigation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice urged all Americans to take steps to prevent themselves from being scammed:

Independently verify the identity of any company, charity, or individual that contacts you regarding COVID-19;

Check the websites and email addresses offering information, products, or services related to COVID-19;

Be wary of unsolicited emails offering information, supplies, or treatment for COVID-19 or requesting your personal information for medical purposes (legitimate health authorities NEVER contact the general public this way);

Don't click on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources, because you could download a virus onto your computer or device;

Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is operating and up to date;

Ignore offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure, or treatment. Remember, if a vaccine becomes available, you won’t hear about it for the first time through an email, online ad, or unsolicited sales pitch.

Check online reviews of any company offering COVID-19 products or supplies -- and be sure to avoid companies whose customers have complained about not receiving items;

Research any charities or crowdfunding sites soliciting donations in connection with COVID-19 before giving any donation;

Be wary of any business, charity, or individual requesting payments or donations in cash, by wire transfer, gift card, or through the mail -- and NEVER send money through any of these channels;

Be cautious of “investment opportunities” tied to COVID-19, especially those based on claims that a small company’s products or services can help stop the virus.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, consumers should visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and WHO websites.

In addition, the public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline ( 1-866-720-5721 ) or by e-mailing the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov .

