A Hackensack woman was hospitalized Thursday after a pressure cooker exploded, responders said.

The 60-something victim was alert and talking with city firefighters and paramedics after the morning mishap on Euclid Avenue, they said.

She was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with with burns on her hands and face that weren't considered life-threatening.

