CAUGHT! Little Ferry Officer Dragged By Jeep, Fleeing Driver Captured With Armful Of THC Oil

A Little Ferry driver who dragged a police officer with his Jeep while fleeing a traffic stop was found hiding in the basement laundry room of a garden apartment complex with dozens of vials of THC oil, authorities said.

Eric Williams, 21, had 55 vials of the synthetic drug and a bag of pot in the Jeep when Officers James Serio and Joseph Convery pulled him over on Main Street for running a stop sign near his home Friday night, Police Chief James Walters said.

After spotting the bundled canisters on the passenger-seat floor, the officers asked Williams to get out of the vehicle, Walters said.

When he refused, Convery reached in to open the driver’s side door.

That’s when Williams hit the gas, dragging Convery 10 or so feet before the officer fell, the chief said.

Convery, who wasn’t seriously injured, got into his cruiser and drove to Williams home nearby, hoping to find him, Walters said.

He found the Jeep there and saw Williams running toward Liberty Street, the chief said.

Borough Officer Angelo Ratto and Special Officer Scott Karavatis helped establish a perimeter.

Soon after, Convery, joined by backup officers from South Hackensack, found Williams hiding in the basement laundry room of the nearby Gilbert Manor Apartments, Walters said.

Dozens of the THC containers were strewn about, he said.

Police charged Williams with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, eluding and drug offenses, among other counts. He also received a host of summonses before being sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Williams remained held Sunday in the county lockup pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

