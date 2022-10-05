Brooklyn Man Assaulted Child In Teaneck: Prosecutor

A Brooklyn man is facing charges for assaulting a child in Teaneck, authorities announced.

Javal James, 44, was charged with child endangerment and aggravated assault, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

James is accused of physically assaulting the child in Teaneck and causing serious injury on Thursday, May 5, Musella said.

He was taken into custody the following day and was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance at Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Assisting agencies include the prosecutor’s office, the Teaneck Police Department, and the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P).

