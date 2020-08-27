Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack
Body In Hackensack River Feared To Be Missing Bogota Man

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack River, Bogota side
Hackensack River, Bogota side Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A body found Thursday afternoon in the Hackensack River appeared to be that of a Bogota man who went missing last week, responders said.

Felix E. Martinez, 48, left his home and headed toward Palisades Avenue last Thursday morning, borough police said.

He appeared in need of medical attention, they said.

Responders from Hackensack and Ridgefield Park searched the river without success hours last week after Martinez was reported missing.

Responding this Thursday were Hackensack firefighters, the Bogota and Ridgefield Park rescue squads, an Oradell dive team and Bogota police and a borough ambulance.

