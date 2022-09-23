'Bad Ass' Hawaiian Coffee Shop Coming To Hackensack

It's Bad Ass. Seriously, that's its name.

A Hawaiian-based coffee company is expanding its footprint to Hackensack.

Bad Ass Coffee is "coming soon" to 50 Main St.

Founded in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee serves gourmet American Kona, its signature Hawaiian blends, freshly brewed tea, all in a "relaxing" Hawaiian environment.

It's named after the donkeys of Kona, reliably-strong but stubborn.

"The legend of those hard-working donkeys lives on today at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii where we’re stubborn about our sourcing, roasting and serving quality Hawaiian coffee and doing so with the Aloha Spirit," its website reads.

No word yet on an opening date.

