Authorities: Hackensack Woman Bit, Beat Pre-Teen Who Ran Away To Escape Abuse

An insurance broker from Hackensack beat and bit a pre-teen who then ran from home to escape further abuse, authorities said Wednesday.

Sugell Bakir, 40, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing this Friday on child endangerment charges, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Hackensack investigating a report of a missing juvenile notified members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit after finding the pre-teen with several face and hand injuries, the prorsecutor said.

SVU and Hackensack detectives learned that Bakir “pushed the child, bit, and struck the child in the head with an object after which time the child fled the area,” Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Hackensack police for their assistance in the investigation.

******

******

