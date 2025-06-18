Pistachio Cream Linked To Salmonella Outbreak Sickens NJ Resident: CDC

The outbreak has now sickened four people across two states — including New Jersey and Minnesota — after they consumed Emek-brand Pistachio Cream, a product made in Turkey and sold online to restaurants, wholesale distributors, and food service locations across the U.S.

The CDC map shows one confirmed case in New Jersey, where officials say the contaminated pistachio cream may have been served at a restaurant.

The product in question is:

Emek-brand Pistachio Cream

Use-by date: October 19, 2026 (labeled TETT: 19/10/26)

Production code: PNO: 241019

Sold in 5-kilogram white tubs

The cream is shelf-stable and not typically sold directly to consumers. However, three of the four infected people reported eating pistachio cream at the same restaurant, according to federal officials.

Salmonella infection usually starts 12 to 72 hours after exposure. Symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps

Most people recover without treatment, but the illness can be more severe in children under 5, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

One person has been hospitalized so far. No deaths have been reported.

The FDA is urging restaurants, distributors, and retailers to check their stock for the affected Emek-brand Pistachio Cream and to not serve, sell, or distribute it.

They also recommend extra care in cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with the product, to prevent cross-contamination.

The FDA and CDC say the investigation is ongoing and more products could be added to the alert.

Consumers who believe they may have symptoms after eating pistachio cream are urged to contact their health care provider.

