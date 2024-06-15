Peek Inside Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Spicing Up Downtown Hackensack

Parathas & Platters held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month on Main Street in Hackensack.

The restaurant, which is 100 percent Halal, has rice platters and parathas, or flatbreads, which can be eaten plain or stuffed with meats and vegetables.

Its owners already own two other restaurants, Dera in Spring Valley, NY, and Dera Masala, in Clifton.

The difference is that Parathas & Platters also offers some American foods such as burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders, , and has a downstairs area designated for parties and get-togethers.

Some of the most popular dishes are the chicken tikka burger, chicken tikka over rice, plain parathas, aloo paratha, vegetable paratha, lamb gyro paratha roll, loaded French fires, and Nutella paratha.

Parathas & Platters, 329 Main St., Hackensack.

