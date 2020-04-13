Maywood Hall Of Famer Thomas Wright, 93, Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

TRIBUTE: Longtime Maywood local theater writer and director Tom Wright died at a Bergen County nursing home this past week of complications from the coronavirus, loved ones said.

The Bronx-born Thomas James Wright, who would have turned 94 this Thursday, was a mainstay in Maywood, where he relished writing and directing of shows for charitable organizations, including the Our Lady Queen of Peace Church CYO and several other churches in Bergen County.

He coordinated performances for more than 65 years, including last fall, with the Maywood Senior Citizens and the “Country Supper” at OLQP Church. This past January, Maywood inducted Wright into its township Hall of Fame.

One of Wright’s greatest joys was working with teenagers.

“To this day those involved make it a point to tell me or my siblings what a difference both he and my mom made in their lives, whether giving them the confidence they so badly needed or giving them a reason to be involved in something that kept them out of trouble,” said his daughter, Amy Wright-Sharkey.

“My dad paid it forward long before that became a slogan,” she said.

Wright attended St. Rose of Lima grade school in the Bronx, was in the first graduating class of Cardinal Hayes High School and ultimately was graduated from the prestigious Parson’s School of Design.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy right after high school and was assigned to a naval hospital in San Francisco during World War II.

After completing his service, Wright returned to marry the love of his life, Peggy Walsh, whom he’d known since he was 8.

He and Peggy, who died in 2015, were married for 64 years. They raised four children – Penny, Bob, Pam and Amy – and had 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A fifth great-grandchild, a boy, is due this July.

The Wright family patriarch’s professional career spanned four decades and countless accomplishments with Montgomery Ward, including directing Miss Teenage America pageants at Disney World in 1973 and 1974.

After retirement, he channeled that creative spirit into the community – and not just in Maywood.

“He was so in demand and respected,” Wright-Sharkey said. “He also worked in Park Ridge, Rochelle Park and elsewhere. He already had shows lined up for Maywood Senior Citizens this spring and OLQP parish next fall.”

Wright had been in the care of Woodcliff Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center on Chestnut Ridge Road.

“Like so many, the nursing home was ill equipped to take care of the seniors [amid the pandemic],” Wright-Sharkey said. “The isolation and lack of protection led to his death.”

Surviving are children and spouses Wright-Sharkey and her husband, Pete, Penny Byrd and husband Greg, Bob Wright and wife Geralyn and Pam Bilash and husband Pete.

Also surviving are grandchildren Ariana Byrd (Stacie), Gabrielle Byrd, Melissa Selvaggio (Michael), Kevin Wright, Brian Wright, Tommy Wright (Ariana), Liz Bilash, Katie Bilash, Laura Bilash, Jennie Bilash, Samantha Sharkey, Daniel Sharkey (Eva), Alex Sharkey and Matt Sharkey (Annabel), and great-grandchildren Ella, Jack, Hudson and Will.

He also leaves behind cousins Laurie Attwood and Jean (Attwood) Lavin, longtime friends June and George Croonquist, Cookie and Gus Aversa and the casts and crews of his many performances.

The pandemic prevents the family from having a proper funeral. One will be scheduled at OLQP sometime in the future.

Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service handled the arrangements, including entombment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

The family asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Our Lady Queen of Peace parish, 400 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607.

